© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Elvis Costello Cancels European Tour Dates To Recover From Cancer Surgery

By Emily Abshire
Published July 6, 2018 at 10:58 AM EDT
Elvis Costello has canceled tour dates through July 16 but still has a tour slated for November and December.
Elvis Costello has canceled tour dates through July 16 but still has a tour slated for November and December.

Elvis Costello has canceled his remaining European tour dates through July 16 to recover from surgery of an "aggressive cancerous malignancy," according to a on his website.

The 63-year-old's cancer was defeated six weeks ago after surgery, according to the statement, and Costello was "elated and relieved" the European tour would be able to continue. Last week Costello initially for medical reasons after "some surgery."

At that time, the announcement did not specifically name the diagnosis, but in the new statement Costello suggests it was a cancer affecting primarily men: "Gentleman, do talk to your friends — you'll find you are not alone — seek your doctor's advice if you are in doubt."

Costello was advised it would take three to four weeks to recover from the surgery. But the singer says, "it was impossible to judge how this advisory would line up with the demands on a traveling musician, playing 90-minute to 2-hour plus performances. I was almost fooled into thinking that normal service had been resumed."

Six dates in the United Kingdom, Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden were canceled.

Costello still has a , which will promote a new Elvis Costello & The Imposters' album, which is planned for release in October.

"We will return at the soonest opportunity to play that music, and your favourite songs that still make sense to us all," Costello says.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Emily Abshire
Emily Abshire (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR One. She makes day-to-day programming and production decisions about the content in the NPR One app and collaborates with the newsroom to optimize audio stories for platforms beyond radio. She also hand-curates NPR One's ethical news algorithm that powers the app and is used on voice platforms. Along with other members of the NPR One team, Abshire works to envision fresh news experiences on emerging platforms, such as voice assistants and smart speakers.
See stories by Emily Abshire