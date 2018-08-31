Eminem Releases Surprise Album, 'Kamikaze'

/ Aftermath Entertainment The artwork for Eminem's <em>Kamikaze</em>.

Eminem surprised fans and foes early Friday morning with an unannounced album, Kamikaze.

The 11-song album was executive produced by Dr. Dre and released on Dre's Interscope imprint, Aftermath Entertainment.

Rising singer Jessie Reyez, Detroit veteran Royce Da 5'9" and rapper Joyner Lucas guest on the album, which features Eminem taking shots at President Trump, the music press, and young rappers in general.

Kamikaze was released on all major digital streaming providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal and Amazon Music.

Tracklist

"The Ringer"

"Greatest"

"Lucky You" (feat. Joyner Lucas)

"Paul" (Skit)

"Normal"

"Em Calls Paul" (Skit)

"Stepping Stone"

"Not Alike" (feat. Royce Da 5'9")

"Fall"

"Kamikaze"

"Nice Guy" (feat. Jessie Reyez)

"Good Guy" (feat. Jessie Reyez)

"Venom" (Music from the Motion Picture)

