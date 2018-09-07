New Music Friday For Sep. 7: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now
This week's essential new releases includes Paul McCartney's best album in 20 years, the funk and disco of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, dark and twisted sounds from the rap duo $UICIDEBOY$ and more. All Songs Considered'sRobin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso, Stephen Thompson and Rodney Carmichael.
Other notable releases for Sep. 7: Paul Simon: In the Blue Light;Eric Bachmann: No Recover;Seinabo Sey: I'm A Dream;Kandace Spring: Indigo;Estelle: Lovers Rock;Jeff The Brotherhood: Magik Songs;Mothers: Render Another Ugly Method;Steven A. Clark: Where Neon Goes to Die
