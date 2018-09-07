© 2020 WFAE
New Music Friday For Sep. 7: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published September 7, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Paul McCartney's <em></em><em>Egypt Station </em>is on our shortlist for the week's best new albums, out on Sep. 7.
Paul McCartney's <em></em><em>Egypt Station </em>is on our shortlist for the week's best new albums, out on Sep. 7.

This week's essential new releases includes Paul McCartney's best album in 20 years, the funk and disco of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, dark and twisted sounds from the rap duo $UICIDEBOY$ and more. All Songs Considered'sRobin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso, Stephen Thompson and Rodney Carmichael.

Featured Albums:

  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Young Sick Camellia
    Featured Song: "Got It Bad"

  • Spiritualized: And Nothing Hurt
    Featured Song: "Here It Comes (The Road, Let's Go)"

  • Shannen Moser: I'll Sing
    Featured Song: "Haircut Song"

  • $SUICIDEBOY$: I Want to Die in New Orleans
    Featured Song: "King Tulip"

  • Paul McCartney: Egypt Station
    Featured Song: "Dominoes"

  • MNEK: Language
    Featured Song: "Body"

  • Mirah: Understanding
    Featured Song: "Counting"

  • Amnesia Scanner: Another Life
    Featured Song: "Another Life"

    • Other notable releases for Sep. 7: Paul Simon: In the Blue Light;Eric Bachmann: No Recover;Seinabo Sey: I'm A Dream;Kandace Spring: Indigo;Estelle: Lovers Rock;Jeff The Brotherhood: Magik Songs;Mothers: Render Another Ugly Method;Steven A. Clark: Where Neon Goes to Die

    NPR Arts & Life
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton