Pretend You're An Elf In Santaland

Updated on Oct. 21, 2019

David Sedaris' "Santaland Diaries" has become a tradition on NPR. Listeners first met Crumpet the un-merry department store elf in 1992 when Sedaris' reading debuted on Morning Edition, and we've heard Crumpet's story many times since.

Now, we want to hear from you: Pretend you're an elf who works at Santaland during the holidays, and in just one sentence, tell us something about your imaginary shift.

What is your elf's name? What do you wear? How do you help Santa? Your imaginary elf could be featured in an upcoming story. Tell us about your elf here or in the form below.

This form was closed on Dec. 21, 2018.

