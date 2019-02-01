Jackson Katz: Why We Can No Longer See Sexual Violence As A Women's Issue

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Gender, Power And Fairness .

About Jackson Katz's TED Talk

Anti-sexism educator Jackson Katz refuses to see gender violence issues as women's issues that "good men help out with." He implores men to examine their privilege and their role in sexual assault.

About Jackson Katz

Jackson Katz is an educator and social theorist with a Ph.D. in cultural studies and education from UCLA. His work focuses on gender, race and violence.

He co-founded Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP), a gender violence prevention program. Since 1997, he has run MVP Strategies, which provides sexual harassment and gender violence prevention/leadership training to institutions in the public and private sectors in U.S. and around the world.

He is the author of two books: The Macho Paradox: Why Some Men Hurt Women and How all Men Can Help, and Man Enough? Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and the Politics of Presidential Masculinity.

