Charly Haversat: How Can We Let Go Of The Need To Be Perfect?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Setbacks.

About Charly Haversat's TED Talk

As a former pro runner, Charly Haversat would fixate on an unattainable goal: perfection. She discusses the crippling effects of perfectionism, including how it can prevent learning from failure.

About Charly Haversat

Charly Haversat currently works as Vice President of PEARL (Process Engineering, AI, Robotics, Lean) at State Street, a financial services corporation in Boston.She is a former professional athlete, having specialized in long distance running.

She received her bachelor's degree in journalism and her masters in mass communication from Boston University.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.