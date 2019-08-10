© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Henry Winkler On Twinklers

Published August 10, 2019 at 11:22 AM EDT
Henry Winkler attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles.

Some actors will forever be associated with one iconic role and that's certainly true of Henry Winkler. His performance as acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO's show Barryis so amazing that for the rest of his life, people will be calling out when they see him, "Hey! It's the Gene!"

We've invited Winkler to play a game called "Oooh, look at the twinklers!" Three questions about stars. Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

