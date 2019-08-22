Cambridge Engineers Set Out To Break Piano Playing Record

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Cambridge engineers wanted to set a record for most people playing a piano at the same time. A standard piano has 88 keys, so how about 88 people? The Daily Mail reports the engineers had school kids design long mechanical fingers to make this possible. Every kid played a single key. And they performed a composition called "88 Pianists."

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO, "88 PIANISTS PLAY ON ONE PIANO")

UNIDENTIFIED SCHOOLCHILDREN: (Playing piano.)

KING: Sounds like a record.