Love In The Time Of COVID-19: Some Pickup Lines To Get You Through The Pandemic

Yes, it's a pandemic.

Yes, it's got us all freaked out.

And yes, it's our civic duty to remain at least 6 feet away from each other throughout this crisis.

But singles looking to mingle still have needs.

So in this era, when it's verboten to mack down with a stranger at a bar before last call or grind up on a hottie with incredible moves on a crowded dance floor, people are trying to safely capture one another's hearts and minds with a new hashtag on Twitter: # SocialDistancingPickUpLines

Here are a few coronavirus-revised lines that made us laugh, gasp, blush or just roll our eyes:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

"I'm just a girl, standing 6 feet away from a boy. Asking him to maybe move back another foot. Thanks." #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/IV7lT1Nnl3 — Hollywood Exposed (@AndstuffL) March 19, 2020

Is it hot in here or is it just our fevers and shortness of breath?#SocialDistancingPickUpLines — BK (@ThunderFerret) March 19, 2020

#SocialDistancingPickUpLines

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start in 12 months. Maybe 18." pic.twitter.com/PbIqEmiZa8 — herotimeszero (@herotimeszero) March 19, 2020

Baby, do you need toilet paper? Because I can be your Prince Charmin. #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/nk3l7rzubt — Roman Phoenix (@RomanPhoenix4) March 19, 2020

#SocialDistancingPickUpLines



Is heaven your quarantine zone?

Because I think you are an Angel. 😆 pic.twitter.com/fWo3c915xI — Poeticgirl86 (@poeticgirl86) March 19, 2020