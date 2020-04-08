After Nearly 40 Years And A Song, Stevie Nicks Hears Dove's Call

(SOUNDBITE OF STEVIE NICKS' "EDGE OF SEVENTEEN")

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. About 40 years ago, Stevie Nicks wrote these lyrics in the song "Edge Of Seventeen."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EDGE OF SEVENTEEN")

STEVIE NICKS: (Singing) Just like a white-winged dove, sings a song sounds like she's singing. Ooh, ooh...

KING: Nicks had read about the dove's call, but she'd never actually heard it. And then a few days ago, she was at home, and that bird's song came from right outside her window. I started to cry, she wrote on Twitter. This dove had come here to watch over me.