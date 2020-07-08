© 2020 WFAE
Margo Price Will Join NPR Music's Listening Party For 'That's How Rumors Get Started'

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 8, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT
Margo Price.
Updated on July 20 at 1:50 p.m. ET

The listening party has ended, but you can stream the album below via Bandcamp .

This Friday at 3 p.m. ET, join us for an online listening party for Margo Price's new album, That's How Rumors Get Started, hosted by NPR Music's Ann Powers and featuring a live conversation with Margo Price herself. You can and watch via YouTube.

In the four years since releasing her solo debut, Price has become a force in Nashville. ( Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman, released in May, not only documents her ascendancy to the revered concert hall but also benefits the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.) Even as she pushes out the edges of Americana and country music, flexing her funk and rock bona fides, Price remains true to her blunt-yet-tender songwriting.

Join us in the chat room to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts. Let's listen together!

