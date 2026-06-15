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The future of marriage, according to one relationship coach

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
John Blakeslee and Allison Raskin host the podcast "Starter Marriage." (Courtesy of Allison Raskin and John Blakeslee)
Courtesy of Allison Raskin and John Blakeslee
John Blakeslee and Allison Raskin host the podcast "Starter Marriage." (Courtesy of Allison Raskin and John Blakeslee)

Click here for the original audio.

Author and relationship coach Allison Raskin doesn’t see falling marriage rates as a bad thing and pushes back on the idea of the government incentivizing people to get married and have big families.

Raskin and her husband, John Blakeslee, co-host a podcast together called “Starter Marriage.”

Both joined Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to talk about how millennials are approaching modern marriage differently than past generations. We revisit their conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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