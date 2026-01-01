Ashley Rivenbark is a Weekend Announcer for WFAE. She also serves as a Lead Facilitator for MindGym and Shiftology, specializing in inclusive leadership practices. Throughout her career, she has delivered more than 500 virtual and in-person behavioral science-based workshops for learners at organizations around the world.

Rivenbark earned a Bachelor of Arts in Asian studies (Mandarin Chinese) and romance languages (Spanish) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has extensive experience living, teaching and conducting research in China. She later earned a Master of Arts in management from the Wake Forest University School of Business and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education in organizational learning and leadership at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Outside of her professional work, Rivenbark performs improv comedy with the Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte's Improv Game Night team.

