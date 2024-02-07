David Ford | WFDD

Last month, Greensboro officials filed a court order to see police body-camera footage from an alleged assault that involved the city manager and his two adult daughters. The request, for Greensboro City Council eyes only, was made to verify that best practices were followed by the four police officers who responded to a domestic disturbance 911 call made from City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba’s home on the evening of Dec. 28. The female caller said, “Hello, my dad is an abuser. He’s trying to say that I hit him, and pushed him, and his arm is broken. He’s a very powerful man.”