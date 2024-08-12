Breastmilk donation program expands across NC

In celebration of National Breastfeeding Month in August, North Carolina’s Human Donor Milk Program is expanding across the state, responding to the need for more services and the likely impact this move will have on infants and their families.

In order to grow into healthy babies, newborns need a consistent, nutrient rich food source. Breastmilk, with its easily absorbable carbohydrates and protein is well suited for the task. And its life-saving antibodies help ward off infections. That’s particularly important for infants who are born prematurely. Over the past decade, preemies have accounted for just over 10% of live births in North Carolina. Many are unable to breastfeed, and sometimes their mothers can’t provide enough milk. To help meet that demand, the state Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with WakeMed, is expanding North Carolina’s Human Donor Milk Program with five new donor depots in counties across the state from Mecklenburg to Pasquotank. Laura Corsig is the Regional Manager of Lactation Services at Novant Health in Charlotte. She says the need is great.

"We’ve spent a lot of time in this country talking about the benefits of breastmilk for babies, but we have done little to really back that up to help mothers and families when that milk — for whatever reason — is not available," she said. Applicants are screened by the WakeMed Mothers’ Milk Bank. Corsig says the donor’s milk is collected and later pooled with 7 to 9 other womens’ milk and pasteurized and tested before being distributed. But she says, much goes on behind the scenes before the intake process even begins.

"The mother’s doctor has to sign off that she is healthy to be donating her milk. The baby’s doctor has to sign off, and then also any kind of medications that that mother is taking need to be screened," she said.

The five new donor depots are located in Fayetteville, Durham, Sylva, Charlotte, and Elizabeth City. All milk banking locations are seeking donors.