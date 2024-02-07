Greensboro officials want body-cam footage from police call to city manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba's home

Last month, Greensboro officials filed a court order to see police body-camera footage from an alleged assault that involved the city manager and his two adult daughters.

The request, for Greensboro City Council eyes only, was made to verify that best practices were followed by the four police officers who responded to a domestic disturbance 911 call made from City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba’s home on the evening of Dec. 28.

Jaiyeoba is Charlotte's former planning director, and the driving force behind the city's new unified development ordinance.

The female caller said, “Hello, my dad is an abuser. He’s trying to say that I hit him, and pushed him, and his arm is broken. He’s a very powerful man.”

The police report from the incident stated that three family members — Jaiyeoba included — were victims of physical assault. Greensboro Police Officers’ Association attorney Amiel Rossabi declined WFDD’s request for an interview. He relayed to the Greensboro News and Record that he thought an arrest should have been made, saying, “The only reason they wouldn’t make the arrest is if the city manager called the chief or the deputy chief.”

In a statement, Jaiyeoba writes in part: "Regretfully, after the Christmas holiday, police officers were called to my home. Please understand, this is a family matter, and I stress that fatherhood is the most important job to me…I ask for the community to please respect my family's privacy.”

A hearing will be held on Monday to determine whether the superior court judge will comply with the city’s request for body-cam footage.