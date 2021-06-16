© 2021 WFAE
Elizabeth Thompson / North Carolina Health News

Elizabeth Thompson is North Carolina Health News' Report for America corps member who covers gender health and prison health topics. Thompson is a UNC Chapel Hill graduate who has covered Texas politics for The Dallas Morning News’ Washington bureau, she's been a fact checker for The Raleigh News & Observer, and worked for GrepBeat, the tech news website.