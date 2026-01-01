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Greg Lacour

Greg Lacour

Senior Editor

As a longtime journalist — most recently the Editor-in-Chief of Charlotte Magazine — Greg Lacour brings strong news judgment, creative storytelling, a drive to break news, and a deep knowledge of the people, trends, and forces shaping the Charlotte region. At WFAE, Lacour helps the station think creatively about audience development and cross-platform reach. He works closely with reporters to develop their ideas, elevate their storytelling, and foster their professional growth.