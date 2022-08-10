Jay Cohen | Associated Press

The second “Field of Dreams” game is Thursday night in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, near the site of the beloved 1989 movie. Major League Baseball wants to wait before making a decision on a third date in Dyersville. It has been in contact with multiple cities about future games. In the meantime, The Associated Press asked several sports and entertainment figures where they would take a major league game if they had a choice, and they responded with sites all over the world. Egypt, Australia, Rome and a hot dog place in Pennsylvania were among the suggestions.