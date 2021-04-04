Jeannette Muhammad / Queens University News Service
More than 1,700 North Carolina correctional officers left their jobs in 2020 — up 14% from one year earlier, and the biggest jump in more than a decade. A number of issues contributed, but COVID-19 and its spread throughout the prison system likely was a big reason.
The actress rose to prominence for her roles in Steel Magnolias and Moonstruck, for which she received an Oscar for best supporting actress.
Demonstrators in France rallied against the government's proposed change to unemployment benefits, while police and protesters clashed in Germany and Turkey.
Pope Francis decreed that all bishops and cardinals can be tried if suspected of criminal behavior. He also banned Vatican employees from accepting gifts amounting to more than 40 euros (about $48).
A massive fire at a hospital dedicated to COVID-19 patients also left more than 100 people injured. Amid calls for action by international organizations, the prime minister ordered an investigation.
"These kinds of violent attacks are a threat to all of us," said community member Maninder Singh Walia. The gunman's motive in attacking a FedEx warehouse on Thursday night is still unknown.
The largest number of deaths have come in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India and the United Kingdom. The pandemic death toll reached 1 million in September 2020 and 2 million in January.
The statue is valued at 100,000 euros and was stolen from an archaeological site near the outskirts of Rome.
The test roll-out is intended to ease the reopening of England's economy. But the move was met with critics who say rapid testing is a waste of money because it could result in many false positives.
The governor declared a state of emergency for Manatee County after officials were alerted to a leak in a wastewater pond.