Joe Kendrick is Program Director at WFAE, where he oversees programming strategy, schedule development and content selection. He is responsible for shaping the station's overall sound, recruiting and developing on-air talent, growing audience engagement, and representing WFAE at community events and public functions.

Before joining WFAE, Kendrick served as director of programming and operations at WNCW in Spindale, North Carolina. In that role, he hosted on-air music programming, developed original content and produced live broadcasts from locations across western North Carolina. He also collaborated with NPR Music, appearing as a guest on World Cafe, producing videos for the Night Owl series, writing music reviews and serving as a guest panelist on New Music Friday.

In addition to his broadcasting career, Kendrick has extensive entrepreneurial experience. He owned and operated an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives franchise for 10 years before selling the business and transitioning to radio full time.

Kendrick studied journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he began his radio career as a disc jockey at WXYC.