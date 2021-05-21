Liora Engel-Smith / North Carolina Health News
Liora Engel-Smith joined NC Health News in July 2019 and covers policies, programs and issues that affect rural areas. She has previously worked for the The Keene Sentinel in New Hampshire and the Muscatine Journal in Iowa. Engel-Smith has degrees in both public health and journalism.
-
The next “new normal” in the coronavirus pandemic is shaping up to be similar, but not identical to pre-COVID life. North Carolina Health News asked health experts to help us make sense of it. Here are some of their suggestions.