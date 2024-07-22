Philip Klinkner | The Conversation
Philip Klinkner is a James S. Sherman professor of government at Hamilton College.
Until 1968, presidential candidates were picked by party conventions — a process revived by Biden’s withdrawal from raceNow that Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the nominee, it will ultimately be up to Democratic National Convention delegates to formally select a new nominee for their party. This will mark the first time in over 50 years that a major party nominee was selected outside of the democratic process of primaries and caucuses.