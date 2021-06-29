Have You Ever Wondered How Charlotte Neighborhoods Got Their Names?

Editor's Note: A version of this episode originally aired Sept. 11, 2018.

Here's a question that comes to us from WFAE listener Summer Cook. She wrote to FAQ City wondering where all of Charlotte's neighborhood names came from.

For example, who is Elizabeth? Or Cherry? What about Dilworth?

Some neighborhoods are a little more perplexing than others, she admits. Her neighborhood, NoDa, is pretty easy to figure out. It's short for North Davidson Street, where the neighborhood is located.

But others, like Plaza Midwood, are a little more puzzling.

"It doesn't seem to have any reason as to why it's Plaza Midwood," Cook said.

Today on FAQ City, we'll catch up with Charlotte historian Tom Hanchett, who guides us through the creation of some of Charlotte's most well-known neighborhoods. We also look at neighborhood-naming trends that have emerged through Charlotte's history and how they compare to some of the city's newest neighborhood names.

Special thanks to Hanchett, Nicole Storey and Jason Prescott with the city of Charlotte for their help with this episode.

To dive even deeper into Charlotte neighborhood history, check out the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission online.

You can also check out two of Hanchett's books on the subject, "Charlotte And Its Neighborhoods," and "Sorting Out The New South City." Both are available in the Carolina Room of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Main Library.