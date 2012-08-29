© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Chat Archive: Tuesday At The GOP Convention

By NPR Staff
Published August 29, 2012 at 12:01 AM EDT

On Tuesday, NPR's Frank James hosted a live chat during the GOP convention. He was joined by Neal Carruth, NPR's election editor; Peter Overby, NPR's power, money and influence correspondent; Melody Crowder-Meyer, assistant professor of political science at Sewanee: The University of the South; and Bob Ingle, senior political columnist for Gannett New Jersey newspapers.

Read below to see how it unfolded.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff