Politics
Election
Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more.

Cunningham Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Extramarital Affair Allegations

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 7, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT
cunningham conservation voters

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham made his first public remarks Wednesday night about allegations that he had an affair this year with a married woman.

Cunningham spoke by Zoom at an event sponsored by the N.C. League of Conservation Voters.

“I want you to hear something directly from me,” Cunningham said. “I am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused in my personal life. And I also apologize to all of you and I hope each of you watching at home will accept this sincere apology.”

Cunningham’s campaign said the speech was live, but he did not take questions from the media. And because Cunningham has not done any in-person campaigning, it’s unclear if he will be forced to talk about it again.

There are no more debates scheduled between him and Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

The Army Reserve has opened an investigation into Cunningham, who is a lieutenant colonel and has been a member since 2002. Adultery is prohibited for members of the military, with the maximum punishment of a dishonorable discharge.

Arlene Guzman Todd – a California PR strategist - told the Associated Press that she had two in-person encounters with Cunningham, most recently in July when they were intimate at his home.

Cunningham is married with two teenage children.

2020 ElectionCal Cunningham2020 N.C. Election
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison
