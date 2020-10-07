Cunningham Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Extramarital Affair Allegations

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham made his first public remarks Wednesday night about allegations that he had an affair this year with a married woman.

Cunningham spoke by Zoom at an event sponsored by the N.C. League of Conservation Voters.

“I want you to hear something directly from me,” Cunningham said. “I am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused in my personal life. And I also apologize to all of you and I hope each of you watching at home will accept this sincere apology.”

Cunningham’s campaign said the speech was live, but he did not take questions from the media. And because Cunningham has not done any in-person campaigning, it’s unclear if he will be forced to talk about it again.

There are no more debates scheduled between him and Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

The Army Reserve has opened an investigation into Cunningham, who is a lieutenant colonel and has been a member since 2002. Adultery is prohibited for members of the military, with the maximum punishment of a dishonorable discharge.

Arlene Guzman Todd – a California PR strategist - told the Associated Press that she had two in-person encounters with Cunningham, most recently in July when they were intimate at his home.

Cunningham is married with two teenage children.

