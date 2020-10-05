-
U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham campaigned at UNC Charlotte on Saturday afternoon with the rapper Common.
These are the 13 races that will determine control of the Senate in the next Congress. To win control, Democrats would need to net-gain four seats, or three seats plus control of the White House.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis dropped off his mail ballot Wednesday in Cornelius and took time to talk to reporters about his opponent, Cal Cunningham, who earlier this month apologized for the “hurt he has caused in his personal life” after it was revealed he had an affair.
At a rally planned for uptown’s baseball stadium, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was going to promote fellow Democratic candidates Cynthia Wallace, who is running in the 9th Congressional District, as well as Congresswoman Alma Adams, running for re-election in the 12th.Not on the itinerary: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham.
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has entered the home stretch of his competitive and costly reelection bid with nearly $2.4 million more cash on hand than Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.
North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham refused to answer questions Friday about an alleged affair he had earlier this year.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham made his first public remarks Wednesday night about allegations that he had an affair this year with a married woman.
The military is investigating North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, an Army spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
A race in North Carolina critical to control of the U.S. Senate has been thrown into turmoil over allegations of personal misconduct by Democrat Cal Cunningham, a married man who had an extramarital relationship with a consultant.