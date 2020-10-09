© 2020 WFAE
Voter Registration In North Carolina Ends Today

WFAE | By Alexandra Watts
Published October 9, 2020 at 4:30 AM EDT
voting_coledelcharco.jpg
Cole del Charco
/
WFAE
Regular voter registration ends on Oct. 9.

Friday is the last day to register to vote in North Carolina. Registration must be done in person or a mail-in application must be postmarked by Friday.

Voters can download and complete a voter registration form and turn it into their county election office by 5 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson says even registered voters should double-check their info — especially if they have moved.

“Go online and make sure your information is correct," Dickerson said. "Because it’s not only important to have your voter registration done, but also to update your address, so you know exactly where you’re supposed to go. And if you plan on going early, you won’t have to do that step when you get to the early voting site.”

But there are some exceptions.

Eligible voters can still register to vote during early voting, which starts next week, and vote on the same day. And military and overseas voters have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, the Monday before the election.

What questions do you have about the 2020 election, absentee voting or how to vote safely in person? Share your questions below.

_

Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is a Report for America corps member and covers local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
