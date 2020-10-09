Voter Registration In North Carolina Ends Today

Friday is the last day to register to vote in North Carolina. Registration must be done in person or a mail-in application must be postmarked by Friday.

Voters can download and complete a voter registration form and turn it into their county election office by 5 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson says even registered voters should double-check their info — especially if they have moved.

Friday, October 9 is the regular Voter Registration Deadline in NC! If you miss the deadline, you may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period, Oct. 15-31.



Learn more: https://t.co/k1G8xVIAXH#ncpol #YourVoteCountsNC pic.twitter.com/nRNnAWytGD — NCSBE (@NCSBE) October 8, 2020

“Go online and make sure your information is correct," Dickerson said. "Because it’s not only important to have your voter registration done, but also to update your address, so you know exactly where you’re supposed to go. And if you plan on going early, you won’t have to do that step when you get to the early voting site.”

But there are some exceptions.

Eligible voters can still register to vote during early voting, which starts next week, and vote on the same day. And military and overseas voters have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, the Monday before the election.