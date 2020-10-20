© 2020 WFAE
More Than 2 Million Have Already Voted In North Carolina

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published October 20, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
Spectrum Center Voters
Jodie Valade
/
WFAE
Voters line up to cast ballots at Spectrum Center on Monday.

Just over 2 million North Carolinians have voted early for the election as of Tuesday, though a small fraction of ballots cast will need to be fixed, according to the state Board of Elections.

Even so, by Election Day, North Carolina might be able to report as many as 80% of all votes when the polls close with so many voting absentee by mail and early in person.

State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell estimates that 20-30% of all votes will be cast by mail in North Carolina, with another 50% voting early in person — accounting for a potential 80% of votes tallied when the polls close.

For now, though, county boards of election offices across North Carolina have begun contacting voters who had mistakes on their mail-in ballots.

Bell says approximately 7-10,000 voters will need to be contacted to fix their ballots.

"If all goes as planned, which we do feel like it will be, by the end of this week or the first part of next week, those voters should have their materials in hand and able to return those to us," Bell said.

Voters who submitted ballots with minor mistakes, like a missing witness address, can send in a form by mail or email to fix the mistake. If their ballot was missing the required witness signature, their ballot is spoiled and they will need to submit a new ballot.

This article is made possible through a partnership between WFAE and Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of our republishing policy.

What questions do you have about the 2020 election, absentee voting or how to vote safely in person? Share your questions below.

Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
