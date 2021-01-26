Mecklenburg State Sen. Jeff Jackson Is Running for U.S. Senate in 2022

North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson is running for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Jackson, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, made a formal announcement Tuesday.

Two years ago, Jackson met with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about running against Republican incumbent Thom Tillis in 2020 but decided against it. Jackson has three young children.

Cal Cunningham won the Democratic primary and then lost to Tillis by 95,000 votes.

Former Democratic state Sen. Erica Smith, who lost to Cunningham in the primary, is running again.

On the Republican side, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker has said he’s running. Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Laura Trump, a Wilmington native, is reportedly considering entering the race.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, has said he won't seek reelection in 2022.

Jackson, an attorney, is also a captain in the JAG Corps with the Army National Guard. He was elected to the state Senate in 2014, taking Dan Clodfelter’s seat after Clodfelter became Charlotte mayor.

Jackson has been in safe Democratic seats, although after a court-ordered redistricting last year, his south Charlotte Senate seat became more competitive. He won reelection against Republican Sonja Nichols with 55% of the vote.