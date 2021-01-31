After More Than 140 Apply, Charlotte City Council To Pick Ex-Member's Replacement Monday
Charlotte City Council will vote Monday night on a replacement for former at-large member James Mitchell, who stepped down in January.
The city had more than 140 people apply for the job, but then found that only 103 were eligible. On Friday, the council held a nearly three-hour virtual meeting in which 68 of those candidates signed up to speak.
But the race appears to have narrowed to a handful of candidates.
Mitchell wants the council to select Jessica Davis, who works in communications for the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. She lost in the District 2 Democratic primary last year.
Former council member Greg Phipps, who most recently served until 2019, has also said he wants the job.
And there are other candidates who have run for office before, like Ryan McGill and Bruce Clark. Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Erika Ellis-Stewart has also applied.
The person selected will serve until at least December when a new council is sworn in. Some council members want the person selected to pledge not to run this year, while others say the person should be free to run for that seat.
On Friday, Mitchell sent council members and Mayor Vi Lyles an email in which he urged them to pick Davis. He said that in the most recent council vacancies dating back to 2005, the council supported the applicant that the departing member represented.
Mitchell’s list began in 2005 when Malcolm Graham left City Council for the General Assembly.
Council deadlocked on who would replace Graham, with five members supporting Phipps and five members supporting Maxine Eaves. Then-Mayor Pat McCrory broke the tie and picked Phipps.
And while Mitchell wants the council to support his recommendation, he voted against Graham’s recommendation of Phipps that year.
It’s possible there could be a 5-5 tie Monday, in which case Lyles would cast the deciding vote.
Here's the full video of Friday's special City Council meeting:
Forty applicants, meanwhile, did not qualify for reasons such as not being a registered Democrat (state law requires applicants to be from the same party as the member who vacated the seat), applying after the deadline or living outside city limits. Here's a list, as provided by the city of Charlotte, of those applicants.
