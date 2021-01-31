After More Than 140 Apply, Charlotte City Council To Pick Ex-Member's Replacement Monday

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday night on a replacement for former at-large member James Mitchell, who stepped down in January.

The city had more than 140 people apply for the job, but then found that only 103 were eligible. On Friday, the council held a nearly three-hour virtual meeting in which 68 of those candidates signed up to speak.

But the race appears to have narrowed to a handful of candidates.

Mitchell wants the council to select Jessica Davis, who works in communications for the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. She lost in the District 2 Democratic primary last year.

Former council member Greg Phipps, who most recently served until 2019, has also said he wants the job.

And there are other candidates who have run for office before, like Ryan McGill and Bruce Clark. Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Erika Ellis-Stewart has also applied.

The person selected will serve until at least December when a new council is sworn in. Some council members want the person selected to pledge not to run this year, while others say the person should be free to run for that seat.

On Friday, Mitchell sent council members and Mayor Vi Lyles an email in which he urged them to pick Davis. He said that in the most recent council vacancies dating back to 2005, the council supported the applicant that the departing member represented.

Mitchell’s list began in 2005 when Malcolm Graham left City Council for the General Assembly.

Council deadlocked on who would replace Graham, with five members supporting Phipps and five members supporting Maxine Eaves. Then-Mayor Pat McCrory broke the tie and picked Phipps.

And while Mitchell wants the council to support his recommendation, he voted against Graham’s recommendation of Phipps that year.

It’s possible there could be a 5-5 tie Monday, in which case Lyles would cast the deciding vote.

Here's the full video of Friday's special City Council meeting:

City Council Special Meeting : January 29, 2021

Who Qualified And Who Didn't

Here's the full list of the 103 people who qualified for the open at-large Charlotte City Council seat:

Brenda Adams

Keith Albert

Stephanie Al-Zubaidy

Dante Anderson

Anthony Andrews

Kathryn Arnold

Demario Baker

Susie Bell

Alicia Benjamin

Ashlei Blue

Ashley Bobga

John Bommelje

Darrell Bonapart

Jesse Boyd

Nicole Braxtan

Kimberly Brooksbank

David Brown

Maria Brown

John Canaday

Krisha Chachra

Bruce Clark

Rebecca Cuering

Gordon Culletto

Jessica Davis

Noelle De Atley

Emil De Jong

Patrick Diamond

Austen DiPalma

Natalie Douglas

LaTasha Earl

Ericka Ellis-Stewart

Juan Euvin

Jessica Foster

Patricia Frye

LaToya Fuller

Samantha Gilman

Peyton Glendinning

Amy Goudy

Maurice Grier

Stephanie Hand

Tara Harris

Nicholas Hatley

Curtis Hayes

Clifton Howard

Adam Howell

Brandy Jackson

Amar Johnson

Steven Jones

Marcia Kirkpatrick

Belinda Lanier

Terry Lansdell

Juddson Larkins

Sarai Lewis

Joshua Lipack

Daraell Logan

Tyler Loveless

Brittany Lyke

Elizabeth Magan

Russell Martin

LaToya McCants

Brittany McCauley

Cedric McCorkle

Ryan McGill

Nathaniel McGowan

Felicia Mckoy

Talathia McKenzie

Jonathan Mettel

Keri Miller

Larry Mims

Shirley Mitchell

Rodney Moore

Joel Odom

Maritza Ortiz

Alexa Parsley

Paul Pegues

Sydney Pendle

Gregory Phipps

Robert Pinka

Eric Platts

Kelly Price

Cherie Readus

Crystal Screen

William Shoff

Jeffrey Simpson, Sr.

Bryant Sims

Sarah Smith

Jason Spooner

Valerie Starks

Curtis Stone

Derrick Suber

Mark Sumwalt

Andrea Taylor

Robin Taylor

Carl Terrell

Glenn Thomas

Jamerican Toney

Lissette Torres

Keith Way

Rebekah Whilden

Nancy Wiggins

Gregory Williams

G. Sean Williams

Deborah Woolard

Forty applicants, meanwhile, did not qualify for reasons such as not being a registered Democrat (state law requires applicants to be from the same party as the member who vacated the seat), applying after the deadline or living outside city limits. Here's a list, as provided by the city of Charlotte, of those applicants.

Anthony Anderson

J. J. Briceno

Sandra Carter

Duane Coffey

Edwina Corprew

Vicki Craighead-Davis

Quentin DeBerry

Gregory Denlea

Chris Domeny

Adrian Fields

Cecil Fletcher

Keraz Gandhi

Cameron Gilbreath

Anjali Griffin

Steven Howell

Balla Keita

Wade Leaphart

Trey Charles Lowe

Samir Maniar

Maya Marshall

Alfred Minter

Vicki Morton

Gina Navarrete

Anna Nguru

Christian Pedersen

Addison Poole

Tonisha Pope

Gwen Prince

Brittany Robinson

Henry Santos

Kerwin Scott

Jasmine Sherman

Labecca Patrice Thomas

Sheree Thomas-Belk

Ricardo Torres

Kris Tyte

Mike Vagianos

Christopher Venezia

Sherry Washington

Melissa Young