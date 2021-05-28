© 2021 WFAE
Politics

Mecklenburg County Manager: Public Can Attend Board Meetings In Person In June

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published May 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
dena-diorio.jpg
Mecklenburg County Commissioners
/

The general public can attend Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioner meetings in person sometime in June for the first time in more than a year, County Manager Dena Diorio said Friday.

County commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday, but Diorio wouldn’t commit to reopening the meeting to the public that soon.

“We are working with the city to determine the exact timing,” Diorio said. “But I am pleased that the days of virtual-only meetings are finally coming to an end.”

Commissioners returned to in-person meetings in early May after more than a year of meeting virtually because of the pandemic. But the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, where commissioners meet, has remained closed to the public.

Diorio made the announcement at a press conference Friday, where she appeared in person alongside Gibbie Harris, the county’s public health director and Dr. Meg Sullivan, the county health department’s medical director.

Harris said Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 trends have continued to improve. As of Wednesday, the county was logging an average of 79 new COVID-19 cases per day — a decrease from the previous 14-day average of 88, according to county data released on Friday. The county reported a test positivity rate of 3%.

Diorio said she expects Mecklenburg County’s buildings to fully reopen to the public in July.

Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
