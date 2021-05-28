Mecklenburg County Manager: Public Can Attend Board Meetings In Person In June

The general public can attend Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioner meetings in person sometime in June for the first time in more than a year, County Manager Dena Diorio said Friday.

County commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday, but Diorio wouldn’t commit to reopening the meeting to the public that soon.

“We are working with the city to determine the exact timing,” Diorio said. “But I am pleased that the days of virtual-only meetings are finally coming to an end.”

Commissioners returned to in-person meetings in early May after more than a year of meeting virtually because of the pandemic. But the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, where commissioners meet, has remained closed to the public.

Diorio made the announcement at a press conference Friday, where she appeared in person alongside Gibbie Harris, the county’s public health director and Dr. Meg Sullivan, the county health department’s medical director.

Harris said Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 trends have continued to improve. As of Wednesday, the county was logging an average of 79 new COVID-19 cases per day — a decrease from the previous 14-day average of 88, according to county data released on Friday. The county reported a test positivity rate of 3%.

Diorio said she expects Mecklenburg County’s buildings to fully reopen to the public in July.