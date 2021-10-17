Former President Bill Clinton released from the hospital

Former President Bill Clinton has been released from a California hospital where he was receiving treatment for a "non-COVID-related infection." Clinton, 75, had been at the hospital since Tuesday.

A spokesman for Clinton, Angel Urena, tweeted a statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, who had been overseeing the team of doctors treating the former president at the University of California Irvine Medical Center .

"President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today. His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," the statement said.

Amin said doctors will continue to monitor Clinton's progress.

On Friday, President Biden told reporters he had spoken with Clinton about his health over the phone.

"I wanted to see how he was doing. He's doing fine. He really is," Biden said. "He's not in any serious condition."

The president added that he hoped to have lunch with Clinton soon.

