© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will not run in 2022

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST
In this file photo, U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. is seen during a voting rally for democratic candidate Kathy Manning at Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
In this file photo, U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. is seen during a voting rally for democratic candidate Kathy Manning at Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Longtime Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will not run for re-election in 2022, WUNC has confirmed.

The 74-year-old U.S. House member is in his ninth term, serving a large geographic swath of northeastern North Carolina that includes Greenville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Goldsboro and Henderson.

Since winning a special election in 2004, Butterfield has been a reliable progressive vote, supporting healthcare, environmental causes and civil rights. In his eight re-election bids he has often coasted to victory with overwhelming electoral margins.

His current district, drawn to favor a minority candidate, has been reconfigured by the Legislature and is now considered the most competitive of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats.

Butterfield is a former associate justice on the State Supreme Court and a civil rights attorney who previously served as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Butterfield is one of just five people of color to represent North Carolina in Congress since Reconstruction.

Copyright 2021 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.

Politics
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii