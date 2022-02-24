© 2022 WFAE
Politics

NC Gov. Cooper vetoes 'Free the Smiles' bill as schools drop their mask mandates

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published February 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
Ty Stewart K Davenport A+ Caldwell.jpg
Caldwell County Schools
Caldwell County kindergartener Ty Stewart modeled his dinosaur mask during the 2020-21 school year.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday vetoed a so-called “Free the Smiles” bill that would have required all public schools to let students opt out of wearing face coverings.

Most school districts have already voted to end their mask mandates as COVID-19 numbers decline. But many school and health officials have noted that there's no guarantee that a new variant might not raise the public health threat again.

Last week, the General Assembly approved the bill on the same day Cooper and state health officials urged schools to make masks optional by March 7.

Cooper said in a statement that he believes school boards should have the power to make their own decisions.

"Passing laws for political purposes that encourage people to pick and choose which health rules they want to follow is dangerous and could tie the hands of public health officials in the future," Cooper said.

Current state law requires school boards to vote on mask policies monthly. The new bill would have ended the requirement for monthly votes.

The General Assembly could vote on overriding the veto, which would require a 60% majority. The bill passed the House 76-42 and the Senate 28-17.

Tags

Politics Masks
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
