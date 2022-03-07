Davidson rally shows support for Ukraine after 'this awful invasion'

Several hundred people gathered on the Davidson Village Green on Sunday night for a rally in support of Ukraine, organized by residents with ties to the country. People wearing yellow and blue, some wrapped in Ukrainian flags, listened to speeches and reflected on the tragedy of the war.

Davidson resident Motria Procyk has family in Ukraine. She said she spoke earlier in the day with a cousin there.

David Boraks / WFAE Several hundred people gathered in front of the Davidson library for Sunday's rally for Ukraine

"She shared with me that America's concern and engagement makes a huge difference in their lives. They watch the news. They watch social media and they see the rallies in many parts of the world," Procyk said. "And it has made such an impactful lift in their lives. They know they're not alone during this awful invasion by a power that wants to destroy their democracy, their nation, their dignity, their homes and families."

George Husk of Davidson told of how his Ukrainian grandfather was assassinated two generations ago for standing up for his country. And he thanked the crowd for supporting the country of his parents' birth.

Davidson College Russian studies professor Amanda Ewington condemned Russia's invasion.

"I'm here to tell you there is no nuance in this situation. Russia is the aggressor. This is a completely unprovoked attack on Ukraine, its people and its sovereignty," she said. "I think that most of you here probably already know that. And you're here in support of Ukraine. But should anybody come to you and try to say there's some other side to this, there's not."

Davidson College political science professor Besir Ceka agreed.

"It's rare to have such moral clarity in a war," he said. "You have a peaceful people fighting for their very own future. And you also have a sane leader against an unhinged psychopath, if you don't mind. So there is quite a bit of more clarity."

"The other thing to keep in mind is that I think this is really the beginning of the end of Putin's rule," he added, drawing applause and cheers.

The rally ended with the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem and "God Bless America."

Organizers also raised money for Ukrainian relief by selling cabbage rolls and other traditional foods and crafts.