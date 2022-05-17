Here’s who won Charlotte’s mayoral and City Council primaries

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won her Democratic primary Tuesday with 84% of the vote and will face Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao in July, according to preliminary results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Meanwhile, former Mayor Patrick Cannon, who was arrested while in office, was not successful in his bid to relaunch his political career with a run for an at-large seat on Charlotte City Council.

Here are some other quick takeaways from Tuesday’s primary in Charlotte.

City Council — at-large

At-large council members are elected by voters across the city, rather than just those who live in a certain district. Democrats Braxton Winston, Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Slack-Mayfield and James (Smuggie) Mitchell were the top four vote-getters in their primary on Tuesday.

On the Republican side, David Merrill, Charlie Mulligan, Carrie Olinski and Kyle Luebke were the top four vote-getters.

All eight Democratic and Republican winners will be on the ballot on July 26. The top four vote-getters then will be seated on the City Council.

A quick note: Not all districts had primaries, meaning they’ll be unopposed by a major party in the July election.

District 1

Dante Anderson won the Democratic primary for District 1. There was no Republican primary. District 1 is located in central-eastern Charlotte and includes in this district include Dilworth, Plaza-Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly and Windsor Park.

District 2

Malcolm Graham won the Democratic primary for District 2. There was no Republican primary. District 2 is located in the northern area of Charlotte and includes the central business districts and neighborhoods such as Third and Fourth wards and Wesley Heights.

District 3

Victoria Watlington won the Democratic primary for District 3. There was no Republican primary. District 3 is located in the western area of Charlotte and serves neighborhoods like Green Park and Steele Creek.

District 4

Renee Perkins Johnson won the Democratic primary for District 4. There was no Republican primary. District 4 is located in the northeastern part of Charlotte and it runs from The Plaza to the city limits.

District 5

Marjorie Molina won the Democratic primary for District 5. There was no Republican primary. District 5 is located on the eastern part of Charlotte. This district includes much of east and southeast Charlotte.

District 6

Stephanie Hand won the Democratic primary for District 6 and will run against incumbent Republican Tariq Bokhari in July. District 6 is located in south Charlotte.