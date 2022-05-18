© 2022 WFAE
Politics
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.

Winston finishes first in Democratic City Council race, Egleston and Cannon are out

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT
Braxton Winston finished first in the Democratic primary for Charlotte City Council at-large Tuesday.

Incumbent Braxton Winston received the most votes in the Democratic primary for four at-large City Council seats, while District 1 Council member Larken Egleston and former Mayor Patrick Cannon were fifth and sixth.

By not finishing in the top four, Egleston and Cannon were eliminated.

The Democratic race for the four citywide seats had six candidates — all of whom were either sitting council members or who had served in the past.

Dimple Ajmera was second, followed by LaWana Slack-Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell. They all advance to the July general election.

In most local races, the Black Political Caucus endorsed candidates won. One exception was Ajmera, who didn’t get the BPC endorsement but still finished second.

“Every single candidate has name recognition so it was not an easy race,” Ajmera said. “And not having the Black Political Caucus endorsement, I did not know where I would end up.”

Politics
Egleston raised the money

$137,00


in his bid to win citywide. Leading up to the election, he had missed getting the BPC endorsement by two votes.

“Anecdotally, I was at polls all over the city today and a number of folks come up and would ask specifically for the caucus ballot,” he said. “So certainly it would have helped.”

Patrick Cannon was mayor in 2013 and then served time in prison for accepting bribes while in office. This was his first attempt to return to public office. He had the BPC endorsement but finished sixth.

Four Republicans are running at-large, but they face steep odds. The GOP hasn’t won a citywide Charlotte race since 2009.

In other council races, Marjorie Molina won the Democratic primary for District 5 and Dante Anderson won in District 1. They have no opposition this summer.

Mayor Vi Lyles easily won her primary.

Politics May 17 North Carolina PrimaryBraxton WinstonDimple AjmeraLarken EglestonPatrick CannonLawana MayfieldJames Mitchell
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
