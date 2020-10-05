-
Charlotte City Attorney Bob Hagemann may well have the best office in city hall. It’s in the shape of a triangle with windows across two sides, framing…
-
Patrick Cannon will mark six months since he was released from federal prison Monday, and since then, the former Charlotte mayor has bounced back into…
-
Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon becomes a free man Wednesday. The 50-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in 2014 and was…
-
Of course, we discuss HB 2. Specifically, we take you behind the scenes of our coverage of this week's developments, and Tom Bullock discusses comparisons…
-
Two years ago, former Mayor Patrick Cannon confessed to accepting bribes. Now, you can see him commit the crimes.The FBI on Wednesday released portions of…
-
The FBI has refused to release information about a “feminine hygiene product” former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon claimed to want to develop, and which…
-
Former mayor Patrick Cannon’s arrest for public corruption nearly a year ago also sparked a re-evaluation for the Charlotte City Council of its ethics…
-
Two cab companies are suing the city of Charlotte and nine others over the controversial taxi contract at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. They…
-
Cannon Enters PrisonFormer Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon is in federal prison in Morgantown, West Virginia. He reported to prison shortly before noon to…
-
Former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon found himself in court again today, four weeks after he was sentenced to prison for public corruption. This time, it…