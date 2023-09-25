The articles from Inside Politics With Steve Harrison appear first in his weekly newsletter, which takes a deeper look at local politics, including the latest news on the Charlotte City Council, what's happening with Mecklenburg County's Board of Commissioners, the North Carolina General Assembly and much more.
Poll shows Stein, Robinson have big leads in governor's primary, but many voters undecided
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson maintains a large lead in the Republican primary for North Carolina governor, according to a Meredith College Poll released today. Attorney General Josh Stein also has a significant advantage on the Democratic side.
- 34% of likely Republican primary voters say they will vote for Robinson. Former Congressman Mark Walker is the closest, with 7%.
- On the Democratic side, Stein announced in January he is running for governor, giving him a head start: 33% of likely Democratic primary voters say they back Stein, while 11% support former state Supreme Court justice Michael Morgan, who announced his candidacy earlier this month.
- Though Stein and Robinson both have large leads, nearly half of the likely voters in each primary say they are undecided. The primary is in March.
- The poll also asked North Carolinians about the state’s new law that bans most abortions after 12 weeks and found 47% approve of the new restrictions, while 45% disapprove.