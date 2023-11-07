Early voting results: Who's winning in Charlotte?

Early voting results for the 2023 Charlotte municipal elections are posted, and school bonds and Democrats won those tallies.

The results were posted shortly after the polls closed at 7:30 pm. It will likely take several hours for county election officials to tabulate and release full results.

In key races, early results show:



Charlotte City Council District 6 : Democrat Stephanie Hand is leading Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari 59% to 41%, or 1,346 votes. A year ago, Hand led Bokhari by about 800 votes after early voting and mail ballots. Bokhari came back to win on the strength of Election Day voting, winning by 357 votes overall. If Hand wins the race, it would get Democrats a 10-1 advantage on City Council. That would be their largest advantage since the city went to partisan elections in the mid-1970s. Democrats have held a 9-2 advantage since 2011. District 6 is in south Charlotte, which historically has favored Republicans.

: Democrat Stephanie Hand is leading Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari 59% to 41%, or 1,346 votes. A year ago, Hand led Bokhari by about 800 votes after early voting and mail ballots. Bokhari came back to win on the strength of Election Day voting, winning by 357 votes overall. If Hand wins the race, it would get Democrats a 10-1 advantage on City Council. That would be their largest advantage since the city went to partisan elections in the mid-1970s. Democrats have held a 9-2 advantage since 2011. District 6 is in south Charlotte, which historically has favored Republicans. School bond referendum: The $2.5 billion school bond package was leading in early votes by a 66%-34% margin.

The $2.5 billion school bond package was leading in early votes by a 66%-34% margin. CMS board: The three school board members endorsed by Mecklenburg County Democrats — Lenora Shipp, Monty Witherspoon and Liz Monterrey — were leading the 14-member field.

Here are some other early results: