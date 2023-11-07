© 2023 WFAE
Voter turnout is light — but about average — in Charlotte's 2023 municipal elections

WFAE | By Steve Harrison,
Ely Portillo
Published November 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST
Fewer than 24,000 people voted in Tuesday's primary election for Charlotte City Council and mayor.
Just under one in six registered voters turned out to cast a ballot in Tuesday's municipal elections — about average for the off-year contests.

Final turnout was 15.47%. Of the county's 776,318 registered voters, 120,074 voted.

Turnout for the earlier Charlotte primary election for mayor and City Council was less than 5% of eligible voters — Democrats and unaffiliated. And it was about 4% of all registered voters, which includes Republicans and Libertarians, who couldn’t participate because they didn’t have primaries.

Turnout in Charlotte's off-year general elections is typically between 15% and 20% of registered voters.

In 2019, turnout was 17%. It was 21% in 2017 and 15% in 2015.

Voters in many parts of the city had little on their ballot — there was only one competitive City Council race, in District 6 in south Charlotte, while other City Council races and the mayor's race were either unopposed or not competitive. There were no Republican candidates for the citywide at-large council seats. The $2.5 billion school bonds and the 14 school board candidates vying for three at-large seats on that board were the only things many voters had to choose.

There were also elections for mayor or town councils in Huntersville, Pineville, Cornelius, Davidson and Mint Hill.

Politics 2023 Election
