2024 presidential primaries in North and South Carolina: Key dates and requirements

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 30, 2024 at 8:23 PM EST
Members of Congress and candidates running are required to file financial disclosure forms.

The 2024 election season is underway in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Here are some of the key things voters need to know for this year’s election.

South Carolina Voting Key Dates:

  • Feb. 2: Democratic presidential primary early voting ends
  • Feb. 3: Democratic presidential primary
  • Feb. 12: Early voting begins (Republican primary)
  • Feb. 22: Republican presidential primary early voting ends
  • Feb. 24: Republican presidential primary

You can only vote in one partisan primary. For example, if you vote in the Democratic primary you are not allowed to vote in the later Republican primary.
For those voting in person in South Carolina, early voting stations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All voters are required to have a photo ID.

State primaries for other offices will be held in South Carolina on June 11.

North Carolina Voting Key Dates:

  • Feb. 9: Voter registration deadline
  • Feb. 15: In-person early voting begins
  • Feb. 27: Absentee ballot request deadline
  • March 2: In-person early voting ends
  • March 5: Primary election day

In North Carolina, if you plan to vote absentee or in-person, you are required to have a valid photo ID. For more information on acceptable forms of identification check here.

If you’re affiliated with a political party on the ballot, you can only vote in that party’s primary. If you’re an unaffiliated voter, you are eligible to vote with a Democratic, Republican or other party's ballot.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
