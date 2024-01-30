2024 presidential primaries in North and South Carolina: Key dates and requirements
The 2024 election season is underway in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Here are some of the key things voters need to know for this year’s election.
South Carolina Voting Key Dates:
- Feb. 2: Democratic presidential primary early voting ends
- Feb. 3: Democratic presidential primary
- Feb. 12: Early voting begins (Republican primary)
- Feb. 22: Republican presidential primary early voting ends
- Feb. 24: Republican presidential primary
You can only vote in one partisan primary. For example, if you vote in the Democratic primary you are not allowed to vote in the later Republican primary.
For those voting in person in South Carolina, early voting stations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voters are required to have a photo ID.
State primaries for other offices will be held in South Carolina on June 11.
North Carolina Voting Key Dates:
- Feb. 9: Voter registration deadline
- Feb. 15: In-person early voting begins
- Feb. 27: Absentee ballot request deadline
- March 2: In-person early voting ends
- March 5: Primary election day
In North Carolina, if you plan to vote absentee or in-person, you are required to have a valid photo ID. For more information on acceptable forms of identification check here.
If you’re affiliated with a political party on the ballot, you can only vote in that party’s primary. If you’re an unaffiliated voter, you are eligible to vote with a Democratic, Republican or other party's ballot.