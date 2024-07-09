NC elections board takes no action on RFK Jr., Cornel West parties

The North Carolina State Board of Elections met Tuesday afternoon and voted unanimously to allow the Constitution Party to place its candidates on the ballot. But the board took no action on two other, more prominent third parties: We the People, whose preferred candidate is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Justice for All, whose presidential candidate is Cornel West.

Staff said they’re still investigating petition signatures from We the People and Justice for All, and that some voters they’ve contacted said they didn’t realize what they were signing. But Republicans — who are outnumbered 3-2 on the board — said they’re frustrated the parties can’t get recognition.

"This is not making a lot of sense to me. And I think the board is bringing, they're bringing a lot of bad publicity on the board. Your motives are starting to be questioned," said Kevin Lewis, one of the Republican members.

Democratic board member Siobhan O’Duffy Millen said the rhetoric has turned overheated and personal, and that there are real questions about the signatures that have emerged.

"Of the 22 people that were spoken to about their signatures on the Justice for All, if 12 said they didn't recall knowing that it was a party, that's a pretty high proportion."

The board said they’ll take action soon at a future meeting.