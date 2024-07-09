© 2024 WFAE

NC elections board takes no action on RFK Jr., Cornel West parties

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:34 PM EDT
Vote here sign
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
A polling place at Sardis Presbyterian Church in southeast Charlotte was largely empty for this year's municipal election.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections met Tuesday afternoon and voted unanimously to allow the Constitution Party to place its candidates on the ballot. But the board took no action on two other, more prominent third parties: We the People, whose preferred candidate is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Justice for All, whose presidential candidate is Cornel West.

Staff said they’re still investigating petition signatures from We the People and Justice for All, and that some voters they’ve contacted said they didn’t realize what they were signing. But Republicans — who are outnumbered 3-2 on the board — said they’re frustrated the parties can’t get recognition.

"This is not making a lot of sense to me. And I think the board is bringing, they're bringing a lot of bad publicity on the board. Your motives are starting to be questioned," said Kevin Lewis, one of the Republican members.

Rose Roby, with the Justice for All Party of North Carolina and a volunteer involving the Cornel West campaign, left, speaks at a news conference outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, June 3, 2024, to discuss petition signature efforts by the group to qualify as an official political party in the state. News conference speakers supported making West the party's candidate for president on state ballots this fall. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)
Democratic board member Siobhan O’Duffy Millen said the rhetoric has turned overheated and personal, and that there are real questions about the signatures that have emerged.

"Of the 22 people that were spoken to about their signatures on the Justice for All, if 12 said they didn't recall knowing that it was a party, that's a pretty high proportion."

The board said they’ll take action soon at a future meeting.

Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
