Mark Robinson says he's not dropping out after CNN report about 'Black NAZI' and other comments

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:41 PM EDT
North Carolina Republican Mark Robinson speaks to the Charlotte Rotary Club at the Fairfield Inn by Marriot in uptown Charlotte on Aug. 22, 2023.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
North Carolina Republican Mark Robinson speaks to the Charlotte Rotary Club at the Fairfield Inn by Marriot in uptown Charlotte on Aug. 22, 2023.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Thursday afternoon released an 80-second video in which he preemptively denied a negative report by CNN. Robinson also said he’s not dropping out of the race for governor.

North Carolina’s political world was buzzing all day Thursday over an expected report by CNN, about inappropriate things he had written online. In the story, published Thursday afternoon, CNN reported that Robinson recounted on a pornographic forum between 2008 and 2012 that he enjoyed transgender porn, peeped on women in a shower as a teenager, and called himself a Black Nazi.

In the video, Robinson denied doing anything wrong and said they are "salacious tabloid lies."

"And folks, we’ve seen this type of stuff in the past as well. Clarence Thomas once said he was the victim of a high-tech lynching. Well, it looks like Mark Robinson is too," he said.

He then said he’s staying in the race. Thursday is the deadline for a candidate to drop out.

Read the CNN report here: ‘I’m a black NAZI!’: NC GOP nominee for governor made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum'

Politics 2024 ElectionMark Robinson
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
