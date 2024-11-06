Mecklenburg Democrats go 2-for-5 in Council of State races.

In addition to Jeff Jackson, who won the attorney general race, four other Democrats ran for statewide races from Mecklenburg County. State Senator Rachel Hunt won the lieutenant governor’s race. Former Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston lost the race for state labor commissioner to GOP nominee Luke Farley. At a Democratic watch party in Raleigh, Braxton thanked his local supporters.

"I'm only here because of the people of Mecklenburg County because they believed in me, because they have seen something in me and because they have trusted me to be an advocate for them, and to represent them. And so I'm so grateful for the people of Mecklenburg County," he said.

Meanwhile, Democratic state Senator Natasha Marcus, who ran for state insurance commissioner, and state representative Wesley Harris ,running for treasurer, also lost their races.