Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Ramaswamy leaves Trump's 'DOGE' cost-cutting commission

By NPR Washington Desk
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:53 PM EST
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is stepping back from President Trump's cost-cutting commission known as DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, leaving the effort led by billionaire Elon Musk.

Ramaswamy "intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again," transition spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Politics
NPR Washington Desk
