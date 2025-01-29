NC Attorney General Jackson joins lawsuit against federal funds freeze

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining 22 other state Attorneys General in suing the federal government over President Trump’s pause in trillions of dollars in grants, loans and other aid funding. A federal judge issued an administrative stay of the order on Tuesday.

In a statement, Jackson said:

“This sudden freeze in federal funding is so sweeping that it could cause widespread and immediate harm across our state – delaying disaster recovery in our western counties, undercutting law enforcement, and affecting children and veterans. It violates constitutional power over federal spending.

The freeze is on hold until at least Monday when a hearing is scheduled. Republican Congressman Tim Moore of Kings Mountain said in a statement that the White House has assured him that FEMA relief will continue uninterrupted, despite those programs’ inclusion in the list distributed by the federal government.

Moore has been appointed by President Donald Trump to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council, which he created by Executive Order last week.