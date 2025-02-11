© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte's Mayor pro tem, other city council members, late filing campaign finance reports

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published February 11, 2025 at 3:24 PM EST
Several Charlotte City Council members have not filed campaign finance reports in more than a year.
City of Charlotte

With elections in seven months, several Charlotte City Council members are more than a year late in filing campaign finance reports required by state law.

The regular reports are required to give the public insight into how much money elected officials have raised and who is funding their campaigns.

James Mitchell Jr. has not filed since the last Democratic primary in September 2023, according to a review of state and Mecklenburg County records available online. One of the longest-serving council members, Mitchell has frequently missed campaign finance deadlines.

Mayor Pro Tem Danté Anderson hasn't filed a report since November 2023.

First-term council member Tiawana Brown hasn't filed since September 2023. She told WFAE that she hasn’t raised any money since then and said she mistakenly closed her campaign account after winning her seat.

She said she’s working to correct the problem.

State and county websites show council member Marjorie Molina has filed since January 2024 and Tariq Bokhari hasn’t filed since March.

Molina said the omission was a clerical error. After being contacted by WFAE, her treasurer said the reports would be uploaded to the state on Tuesday. Bokhari apologized for not getting his finished on time.

There will be elections this fall for all 11 city council seats, as well as mayor.

Mecklenburg commissioners are generally more up-to-date in their reports than council members.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
