NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County Democrat's chair seat draws a challenger

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published February 14, 2025 at 11:54 AM EST

Former Mecklenburg state house member Wesley Harris is challenging incumbent Drew Kromer to be the chair of the Mecklenburg Democratic Party.

Kromer was elected chair of the party two years ago.

Leading up to the November election, he raised more money than the county party ever had — roughly $2 million. His goal was to increase turnout in Mecklenburg — which has more registered Democrats than any North Carolina county.

But turnout lagged compared to 2020, continuing a trend that’s become an Achilles’ heel for statewide Democrats.

Now Harris is challenging him to lead the party. Harris ran and lost for state treasurer last year.

He said he is running to “crack the code of Mecklenburg turnout woes for the Democratic Party.”

The party will pick its new leader in April.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
